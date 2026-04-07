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Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 93.00 against US dollar

At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 93.00 (provisional), down 10 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:35 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollarINRUSD

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