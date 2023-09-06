Rupee hits all-time low of 83.14 against US dollar

"FII outflows and rising crude oil prices may further pressurise rupee. However, any intervention by the RBI and expectations of a no rate hike by Fed in its September FOMC may support rupee at lower levels. Traders may take cues from ISM services PMI data from the US."

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 100.26 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 65,880.52. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 36.15 points or 0.18 per cent to 19,611.05.