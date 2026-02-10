Menu
Rupee falls 11 paise to 90.77 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.63 against the US dollar, then lost some ground to touch 90.77, registering a loss of 11 paise over its previous close.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 04:41 IST
Published 10 February 2026, 04:41 IST
