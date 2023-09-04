Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 82.73 against US dollar

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 487.94 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves dropped by USD 30 million to USD 594.858 billion in the week ended August 25, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous week, the overall reserves had dropped by USD 7.273 billion to USD 594.888 billion.