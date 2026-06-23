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Rupee falls 11 paise to settle at 94.74 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated 30 paise to close at 94.63 against the US dollar on Monday.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 10:51 IST
Business NewsUSRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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