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Rupee falls 12 paise to settle at record low of 92.40 against US dollar

The rupee, Asia's worst-performing currency, touched its lowest intra-day level of 92.47 for the first time on March 13, when it ended the session at 92.30 against the dollar.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 11:20 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 11:20 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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