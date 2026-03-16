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Rupee falls 13 paise to 92.43 against US dollar

Volatile sentiment in domestic equity markets further dragged the currency down even as the greenback retreated from higher levels, according to forex traders.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 04:57 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 04:57 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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