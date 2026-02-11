Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 14 paise to close at 90.70 against US dollar

Forex traders said while markets initially welcomed the India-US trade deal, fresh concerns have emerged after the White House released its fact sheet.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 10:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 10:35 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us