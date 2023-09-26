Rupee falls 14 paise to settle at 83.27 against US dollar

He said global risk sentiments deteriorated on the renewed housing crisis in China after Evergrande missed a bond repayment. 'However, decline in crude oil prices prevented a sharp fall in the domestic currency.' 'We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on risk aversion in global markets amid the rising US dollar and hawkish US Federal Reserve stance. Selling pressure from FIIs may put further downside pressure on the rupee. However, the decline in crude oil prices may support the rupee at lower levels.