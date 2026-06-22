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Rupee falls 15 paise to 94.48 against US dollar in early trade

On Friday, the rupee pared most of its initial gains and settled higher by 7 paise at 94.33 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 04:44 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 04:44 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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