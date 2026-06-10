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Rupee falls 15 paise to 95.56 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 95.52, then lost ground and touched 95.56 in initial trade, registering a fall of 15 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 04:49 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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