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Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 94.65 against US dollar

On Monday, the rupee pared initial gains and settled lower by 6 paise at 94.51 against the dollar.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 11:02 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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