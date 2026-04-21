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Rupee falls 16 paise to 93.32 against US dollar in early trade

On Monday, the rupee settled with a loss of 25 paise at 93.16 against the US dollar. The currency had gained 47 paise in the preceding two sessions.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 04:23 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 04:23 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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