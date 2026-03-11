Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 16 paise to close at 92.01 against US dollar

The rupee staged a strong recovery from its record low against the US dollar on Tuesday, gaining 36 paise to settle at 91.85.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 10:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 10:39 IST
Business NewsUS dollarIndian RupeeMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us