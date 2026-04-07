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Rupee falls 17 paise to 93.07 against US dollar in early trade

The RBI has tightened its rules to curb speculative positions and capped banks' net open positions at USD 100 million.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 04:32 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 04:32 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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