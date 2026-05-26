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Rupee falls 17 paise to 95.43 against US dollar in early trade

US President Donald Trump on Monday said negotiations with Iran to end the war were progressing "nicely"
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 05:00 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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