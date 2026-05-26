<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/the-risks-in-rbi-s-rupee-defence-4016060">rupee </a>fell 17 paise to 95.43 against US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as month-end dollar demand and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.</p>.<p>Forex traders said the broader pressure on the rupee is likely to continue as long as geopolitical tensions remain elevated. Moreover, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">RBI </a>measures and liquidity support may help provide temporary relief and contain volatility in the near term, they said.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.43 against the US dollar, down 17 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>On Monday, the rupee gained 34 paise to close at 95.26 against the US dollar with the RBI selling dollars and keeping the rupee well bid at all upper levels.</p>.Fuel, fertiliser & gold imports creating challenges externally: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.<p>Meanwhile, Brent oil prices rose after they touched USD 93 per barrel with reports of fresh attacks against Iran offsetting hopes of a deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz.</p>.<p>US President Donald Trump on Monday said negotiations with Iran to end the war were progressing "nicely", but officials pointed out that a final decision may take some time due to the complex communication networks Tehran deploys to consult with its supreme leader.</p>.<p>"With RBI on the prowl the speculative pressure against the rupee has come down significantly and a better risk appetite in equities has kept rupee firmer against the dollar," said Anil Kumar Bhansali Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.04, down 0.19 per cent.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up 1.84 per cent USD 97.91 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.CNG price goes up by Rs 2 a kg; to now cost Rs 83.09 in Delhi.<p>Brent oil moved up after a fall on Monday after reports that US had carried fresh attacks against Iran offsetting hopes of a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.</p>.<p>"Reports on Monday evening indicated that US had launched fresh strikes against missile launch sites and mine laying boats taking oil a bit higher despite talks being held with Iranian authorities. This could complicate the ongoing peace negotiations," Bhansali said.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 264.82 points to 76,224.14 in opening trade, while the Nifty dipped 27.6 points to 24,004.10.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 821.75 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. </p>