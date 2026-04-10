Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 17 paise to close at 92.68 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.58 against the US dollar, then lost ground to touch an intra-day low of 92.76 against the greenback.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 April 2026, 10:54 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us