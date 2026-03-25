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Rupee falls 18 paise to 93.94 against US dollar in early trade

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 8,009.56 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 05:01 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 05:01 IST
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