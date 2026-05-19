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Rupee falls 18 paise to 96.38 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.38 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 18 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 04:50 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 04:50 IST
Business NewsRupeeUSD

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