Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 18 paise to close at 95.34 against US dollar

Forex traders said the Indian rupee opened higher on an overnight decline in the US dollar following less hawkish comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and a fall in crude oil prices.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 11:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 July 2026, 11:16 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us