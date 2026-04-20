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Rupee falls 19 paise to settle at 93.10 against US dollar

Forex traders said the local currency remained under pressure due to a fresh standoff between the US and Iran that led to a closure of the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global supply.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 10:34 IST
Business NewsRupeeIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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