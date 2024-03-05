Rupee falls 2 paise to 82.92 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee declined 2 paise to 82.92 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a stronger American currency against major overseas rivals and outflow of foreign funds from domestic capital markets.

Though a downward trend in the crude oil prices cushioned the Indian currency, it was weighed down by the subdued equity market sentiment, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.90 and slipped further to trade at 82.92 against the greenback, registering a loss of 2 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled 1 paise lower at 82.90 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 103.81.