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Rupee falls 2 paise to close at fresh record low of 95.25 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.30 against the US dollar, then lost ground and touched an all-time low of 95.44 in intra-day trade
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:51 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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