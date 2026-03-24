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Rupee falls 20 paise to 93.73 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 93.66 against the greenback before slipping to 93.73, down 20 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 05:04 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 05:04 IST
Business NewsDonald TrumpRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

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