Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 20 paise to all-time low of 95.86 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee on Wednesday slipped to an all-time low of 95.80 against the US dollar, and settled at 95.66 near its record closing low level.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 04:50 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us