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Rupee falls 20 paise to close at fresh all-time low of 94.88 against US dollar

Forex traders said the elevated crude oil price is likely to sharply impact India's import costs.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 15:53 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 10:19 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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