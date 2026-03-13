Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 20 paise to settle at record low of 92.45 against US dollar

A stronger greenback, heavy foreign fund outflows and sustained selling in the domestic equity markets further weighed on the rupee, according to forex traders.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 10:45 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us