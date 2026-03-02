Menu
Rupee falls 21 paise to 91.29 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.23 and declined further to 91.29 against the greenback in initial deals, trading 21 paise down from its previous closing level.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 04:23 IST
Published 02 March 2026, 04:23 IST
Business News

