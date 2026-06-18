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Rupee falls 21 paise to 94.71 against US dollar in early trade

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 10 paise to close at 94.50 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 04:44 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 04:44 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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