Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 21 paise to all-time low of 84.30 against US dollar

Market participants also expect the US Fed to announce a rate cut in a meeting scheduled later this week, with further easing by up to 100 basis points projected for 2025.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 11:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 11:38 IST
Business NewsUS dollarIndian RupeeMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us