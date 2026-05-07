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Rupee falls 28 paise to 94.77 against US dollar in early trade

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 69 paise to close at 94.49 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 05:23 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 05:23 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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