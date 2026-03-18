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Rupee falls 3 paise to 92.43 against US dollar in early trade

A fall in global crude oil prices and a positive opening at the domestic equity markets prevented a sharper decline in the local unit, according to forex traders.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 04:25 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 04:25 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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