Rupee falls 3 paise to 83.41 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee edged 3 paise lower to hit its all-time low of 83.41 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, tracking higher demand for the American currency from importers.

Forex traders said investors are awaiting cues from the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy outcome.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank will begin its bi-monthly review meeting on Wednesday and announce the decision on Friday.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at its all-time low level of 83.41 against the greenback, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 83.38 against the US dollar, even as domestic benchmark indices ended the day on a positive note and hit lifetime high levels.