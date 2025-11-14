<p>New Delhi: The rupee fell three paise to close at 88.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency and rising crude oil prices.</p>.<p>Forex traders said a rebound in domestic equities following a sweeping mandate for the ruling alliance in the Bihar polls supported the rupee at lower levels.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.70 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day low of 88.75 against the greenback.</p>.<p>The rupee finally settled for the day at 88.73 (provisional), down three paise over its previous close.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the rupee settled eight paise lower at 88.70 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12 per cent higher at 99.27.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.59 per cent higher at $63.98 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex rose 84.11 points to settle at 84,562.78, while Nifty was up 30.90 points to 25,910.05.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 383.68 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On the domestic macroeconomic front, wholesale price inflation fell to a 27-month low of (-) 1.21 per cent in October, led by a sharp deflation in food items like pulses and vegetables, and lower prices of fuel and manufactured items.</p>.<p>Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 0.13 per cent in September and 2.75 per cent in October last year, government data showed on Friday.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Moody's Ratings on Thursday projected India's economy to grow at 7 per cent in 2025 and 6.5 per cent in the next year, supported by domestic and export diversification, amid a neutral-to-easy monetary policy stance.</p>.<p>Moody's, in its Global Macro Outlook, said India's economic growth is supported by robust infrastructure spending and solid consumption, although the private sector remains cautious about business capital spending. </p>