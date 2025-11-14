Menu
Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 88.73 against US dollar

Forex traders said a rebound in domestic equities following a sweeping mandate for the ruling alliance in the Bihar polls supported the rupee at lower levels.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 11:05 IST
Published 14 November 2025, 11:05 IST
