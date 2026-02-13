Menu
Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 90.64 against US dollar

Forex traders said rupee traded in a narrow range with a weakening bias as a firm dollar limited the upside for emerging market currencies including the rupee.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 10:39 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 10:39 IST
