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Rupee falls 30 paise to 95.94 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said USD/INR is under pressure and hovering very close to the 96 mark as dollar buying continues amid upside in oil prices.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 05:17 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 05:17 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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