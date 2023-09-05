Rupee falls 35 paise to close at 83.06 against US dollar

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said the rupee depreciated due to strong dollar and weak Asian currencies. "Weak global markets and disappointing macroeconomic data from India also weighed on rupee."

The US dollar strengthened on safe haven demand amid risk aversion in global markets while the rupee was under pressure after the latest survey showed India's services activity index declined to 60.1 in August from 62.3 in July.