Rupee falls 4 paise to 90.95 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.91 against the US dollar before slipping to 90.95, down 4 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 04:57 IST
