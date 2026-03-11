Menu
Rupee falls 4 paise to 91.89 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.92 against the US dollar before rising to 91.89, down 4 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 04:37 IST
