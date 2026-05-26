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Rupee falls 47 paise to close at 95.73 against US dollar

Forex traders said a strong US dollar and weak domestic markets also pressured the rupee.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 11:34 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollar

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