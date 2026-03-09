Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 53 paise to close at all-time low of 92.35 against US dollar

Withdrawal of foreign funds amid intense selling in domestic equity markets further pressured the rupee, forex traders said.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 09:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 09:59 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us