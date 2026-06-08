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Rupee falls 56 paise to close at 95.74 against US dollar

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair erased the previous trading session’s gains on risk aversion in global markets.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 10:40 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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