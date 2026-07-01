Rupee falls 67 paise to close at 95.23 against US dollar

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rupee">rupee </a>depreciated 67 paise to close at 95.23 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as a strengthening dollar index weighed on emerging market currencies.</p>.<p>Forex traders said the USD/INR pair witnessed significant pressure due to the strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market, persistent capital outflows, and broader Asian currency weakness.</p>.Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 90.64 against US dollar.Rupee falls 19 paise to 94.75 against US dollar in early trade.<p>Moreover, market sentiment turned highly cautious, following the breach of the psychological level of 95.00.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.67 against the American currency and traded in a range of 94.60-95.29 during the session.</p>.<p>The rupee finally closed at 95.23 (provisional), registering a decline of 67 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated by 5 paise to close at 94.56 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>"The Indian rupee declined for a third consecutive session, pressured by short covering and a strengthening US dollar against major currencies. Additional weakness across Asian currencies further weighed on the rupee," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.</p>.<p>Parmar further added that market sentiment has turned negative following the breach of the 95 level. "In the near term, spot USD-INR is expected to face resistance at 95.80, while support is seen at 94.60." Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.42, up 0.23 per cent.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 0.88 per cent at $72.31 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex jumped 443.97 points to settle at 76,922.64, while the Nifty climbed 140.10 points to 24,005.85.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,556.75 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.</p>.Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 94.65 against US dollar.<p>Meanwhile, India's manufacturing sector activity growth eased in June, as new business orders and international sales increased at softer rates, resulting in slower expansions in buying levels, employment and output.</p>.<p>The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell from 55.0 in May to 54.2 in June, pointing to the second-weakest improvement in the health of the sector since mid-2022. </p>