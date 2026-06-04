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Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 95.83 against US dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 40 paise to close at 95.76 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 10:44 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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