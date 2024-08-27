Rupee falls 8 paise to 83.95 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: Rupee depreciated 8 paise to 83.95 against the US dollar in morning trade on Tuesday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said Brent Crude, the international benchmark, was trading above the $80 per barrel mark, as fighting continued in the Middle East and attacks by Russia over Ukraine also increased geopolitical tensions.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.91, then lost further ground and touched 83.95, registering a loss of 8 paise from its previous close.



On Monday, the Indian rupee settled for the day 3 paise higher at 83.87 against the American currency.



Asian currencies fell after appreciating on Monday. The Indian rupee opened at 83.91 and is expected to trade in a small range of 83.85/95, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.