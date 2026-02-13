Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 8 paise to 90.69 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said a firm dollar limited the upside for emerging-market currencies including the rupee.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 05:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 05:21 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us