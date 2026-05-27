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Rupee falls 8 paise to 95.78 against US dollar in early trade

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 44 paise to close at 95.70 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 05:00 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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