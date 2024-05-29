Rupee falls 9 paise to 83.27 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 83.27 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the local unit faced some resistance due to subdued sentiment in the domestic equity market and strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.22 and lost further ground to trade at 83.27 against the greenback, registering a loss of 9 paise from its previous closing level.

On Tuesday, the rupee pared initial gains to settle 5 paise lower at 83.18 against the US dollar.