Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 90.74 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee witnessed high volatility as the support from positive domestic equities and foreign fund inflows was negated by risk-off sentiments among investors.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 10:38 IST
Published 09 February 2026, 10:38 IST
