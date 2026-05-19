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Rupee falls to 96.60 in intraday trade; settles at all-time low of 96.52/USD

Forex traders said the rupee remains vulnerable to rising crude oil prices and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:54 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarkets

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